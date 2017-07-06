Help Please!

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Hi, my developer is not responding. Today will be the 6th day that he has not visited the job forum. What should I do about this? Thank you to anyone who responds.
 
tj0o:
Hi, my developer is not responding. Today will be the 6th day that he has not visited the job forum. What should I do about this? Thank you to anyone who responds.

Try to find his personal contacts like the (skype, facebook...) and send him messages..

 
Mohammad Soubra:

Try to find his personal contacts like the (skype, facebook...) and send him messages..


Okay, thank you very much! I will try his skype. You are a lifesaver! Hopefully he responds lol.

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