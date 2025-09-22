Abitration
How do I go about abitration?
how do i go about arbitration after the job have been handing over, but later discover a lot of problem after multiple adjustment yet remain the same.
Abdulmumin Sadiq Adiyaya #:Arbitration is while the job is still active, after handover, and you have accepted it was done according to your specification, you are better off sticking with your current developer to fix the issues (cost-wise), or you could contact the Service Desk if anything can be done.
how do i go about arbitration after the job have been handing over, but later discover a lot of problem after multiple adjustment yet remain the same.
how do i go about arbitration after the job have been handing over, but later discover a lot of problem after multiple adjustment yet remain the same.
Never complete the job or accept the handover before you are happy with the results.
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