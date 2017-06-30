What's wrong in my program?
thomas2004: the third order (sell) should not happen since the K > D.
- You are looking at the lines after the bar closed. Your code is looking at the forming candle.
- Simplify your code
You would never write if( (2+2 == 4) == true) would you? if(2+2 == 4) is sufficient. So Don't write if(bool == true), just use if(bool) or if(!bool). Code becomes self documenting when you use meaningful variable names, like bool isLongEnabled. Long_Entry sounds like a trigger price or a ticket number and "if long entry" is an incomplete sentence.bool long1 = KCurrent > DCurrent && KPrevious < DPrevious;
bool short1 = KCurrent < DCurrent && KPrevious > DPrevious;
// Handelssignale ermitteln
if(NeuePeriodeBegonnen == true){
// Buy Signal
if(long1) LongSignal = true;
else LongSignal = false;
// Short Signal
if(short1) ShortSignal = true;
else ShortSignal = false;
}
else{
LongSignal = false;
ShortSignal = false;
}bool long1 = KCurrent > DCurrent && KPrevious < DPrevious;
bool short1 = KCurrent < DCurrent && KPrevious > DPrevious;
// Handelssignale ermitteln
if(NeuePeriodeBegonnen == true){
// Buy Signal
LongSignal = long1;
// Short Signal
ShortSignal = short1;
}
else{
LongSignal = false;
ShortSignal = false;
}bool long1 = KCurrent > DCurrent && KPrevious < DPrevious;
bool short1 = KCurrent < DCurrent && KPrevious > DPrevious;
LongSignal = long1 && NeuePeriodeBegonnen;
ShortSignal = short1 && NeuePeriodeBegonnen;
if(LongOrder>0){ if(OrderSelect(LongOrder,SELECT_BY_TICKET)== true){ bool LongOrderGeclosed = OrderClose(LongOrder,OrderLots(),Bid,10,Blue);EAs must be coded to recover. If the power fails, OS crashes, terminal or chart is accidentally closed, on the next tick, any static/global ticket variables will have been lost. You will have an open order but don't know it, so the EA will never try to close it, trail SL, etc. How are you going to recover? Use a OrderSelect loop to recover, or persistent storage (GV+flush or files) of ticket numbers required.
Hi,
Thanks for your reply.
I tried your optimation. But the problem is still existed. From the screenshot below one can see, the 6. trade should be a SELL since the K < D. But in fact it is a BUY.
From the 6.trade all the trades are wrong (reversed).
I want to debug. But it's MT4.
P.S.: I use the 15 min timeframe. From 2017.05.01 to 2017.05.03.
thomas2004:
I tried your optimation. But the problem is still existed.
From the screenshot below one can see, the 6. trade should be a SELL since the K < D. But in fact it is a BUY. From the 6.trade all the trades are wrong (reversed).
I want to debug. But it's MT4.
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Hi,
I wrote a small algo which use the indicator of KDJ. This could be download from https://www.mql5.com/de/code/9173.
My algo in the program is simple as follow:
if K crosses over D -> Long
if K crosses under D -> Close Long and go Short
And vise verse.
By backtesting I found some Buy and Sell point are not identical with my algo. I am not sure if there is a mistake in my program or in the KDJ indicator?
My program will be atteched. Here are some screenshots.
One can see for example from the screenshots above, the third order (sell) should not happen since the K > D.