A question about MACD...
Do you mean you want to implement it into an EA that trades?
Then you can just use 12,26,9 (for the standard example) so 3 separate MA's.
The histogram is type only for visualization output of the indicator.
Do you mean you want to implement it into an EA that trades?
Then you can just use 12,26,9 (for the standard example) so 3 separate MA's.
The histogram is type only for visualization output of the indicator.
Here is the definition of iMACD:
double iMACD(
string symbol, // symbol
int timeframe, // timeframe
int fast_ema_period, // Fast EMA period
int slow_ema_period, // Slow EMA period
int signal_period, // Signal line period
int applied_price, // applied price
int mode, // line index
int shift // shift
);
Do you mean the MODE_MAIN and MODE_SIGNAL are what I am looking for? This means if the MODE_SIGNAL crosses above MODE_MAIN, then it is golden cross and vise verse is dead cross?
How to change the visualization not with histogramm but the Main line?
okay so first you say this:
Hi all,
I will use in my algo...
And now you say this:
How to change the visualization not with histogramm but the Main line?
What do you want?
are you trying to write a robot?
that trades on MACD crosses,??
Or are you trying to change the visualization??
on the indicator??
so not on your algo??
what are you trying to do??Please be specific.
okay so first you say this:
And now you say this:
What do you want?
are you trying to write a robot?
that trades on MACD crosses,??
Or are you trying to change the visualization??
on the indicator??
so not on your algo??
what are you trying to do??Please be specific.
Hi,
1.
By default the MAIN_LINE by MACD is shown as histogram. I want it as a line.
2.
In my algo I will scan the golden cross and dead cross of the MACD. In iMACD you can get two outputs: MODE_MAIN and MODE_SIGNAL. I am not sure if I can just use these two outputs to judge the golden or dead cross.
That's what I want.
Open your MACD with MetaEditor and find "SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_HISTOGRAM);".
Correct it as follows.
That's only one which you have to do.
Have a nice trade.
Thanks, you are right!
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Hi all,
I will use in my algo the so called MACD golden cross or dead cross. This means I need considering the signal line and the macd line. But it seems the indicator in MT4 iMACD just have the MODE_MAIN (Histogramm) and MODE_SIGNAL.
Where can I get the MACD which has the Signal and the MACD? Or must I write it myself?