For you, a Forex Pip is? - page 2

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RaptorUK:
That is off topic 
 
angevoyageur:
I have a customer for who, on gold, a pip is 0.1 and not 0.01. That leads to some issues when I programmed for him without asking what is a pip for him :-D
Do you have a source about 0.1? because some educational websites are talking about 0.01 ... or ... may be - they confused about pips and points?
 
angevoyageur:
I have subsidiary question : what is a pip for XAUUSD (GOLD) ?

A subsidiary answer: a pip for Gold, as pictured below, is a falling pip ;-)

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

XAUUSD, MN1, 2014.02.15

FXDirectDealer, MetaTrader 4, Demo

Falling pips of Gold

XAUUSD, MN1, 2014.02.15, FXDirectDealer, MetaTrader 4, Demo


 
A pip is the smallest amount by which a currency quote can change
 
newdigital:
Do you have a source about 0.1? because some educational websites are talking about 0.01 ... or ... may be - they confused about pips and points?
No, I don't have source, it's simply how my customer works. His reasoning is to compare with EURUSD for example 1.36967, so for gold it's 1318.290. It's fourth significant digit.
 
This is a very controversial issue,  because the own MetaQuotes confuses me, I selected 10 random signals according to the information of the Signal Service, observed that dividing the values ​​in USD by totals of PIPs (gross profit and gross loss), we have completely random results. 

I wanted to understand, but I can not get!

 

 

 
PauloBrasil:
This is a very controversial issue,  because the own MetaQuotes confuses me, I selected 10 random signals according to the information of the Signal Service, observed that dividing the values ​​in USD by totals of PIPs (gross profit and gross loss), we have completely random results. 

I wanted to understand, but I can not get!

You cannot equate profit in currency with profit in "pips" unless every trade is a fixed position size and the symbol being traded is XXXYYY  where YYY is the deposit currency.
 
PauloBrasil:
This is a very controversial issue,  because the own MetaQuotes confuses me, I selected 10 random signals according to the information of the Signal Service, observed that dividing the values ​​in USD by totals of PIPs (gross profit and gross loss), we have completely random results. 

I wanted to understand, but I can not get!

Yes Paulo, you are mixing apple and orange
 
angevoyageur:
Yes Paulo, you are mixing apple and orange
Orange and apple is a beautiful fruit salad   :D

I thought that the number of PIPs in parenthesis was referring proportionally to the values ​​in USD on the side  :(

Thanks by information 

 

 
PauloBrasil:
Orange and apple is a beautiful fruit salad   :D
 
Paulo, nice definition for Forex Pips today, proven by the poll results until now: a beautiful fruit salad !!
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