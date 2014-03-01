For you, a Forex Pip is? - page 2
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That is off topic
I have a customer for who, on gold, a pip is 0.1 and not 0.01. That leads to some issues when I programmed for him without asking what is a pip for him :-D
I have subsidiary question : what is a pip for XAUUSD (GOLD) ?
A subsidiary answer: a pip for Gold, as pictured below, is a falling pip ;-)
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
XAUUSD, MN1, 2014.02.15
FXDirectDealer, MetaTrader 4, Demo
Falling pips of Gold
Do you have a source about 0.1? because some educational websites are talking about 0.01 ... or ... may be - they confused about pips and points?
I wanted to understand, but I can not get!
I wanted to understand, but I can not get!
I wanted to understand, but I can not get!
Yes Paulo, you are mixing apple and orange
I thought that the number of PIPs in parenthesis was referring proportionally to the values in USD on the side :(
Thanks by information