i AM GETTING DISCONNECTED MESSAGE
ajaykarkhane:Please don't SHOUT . . . it makes it harder to read your post. thank you.
I AM TRYING TO REGISTER ONE SIGNAL OF ME I AM GETTING MSG AS DISCONNECTED AFTER FILLING THE INFORMATION NO IDEA WHY THIS IS HAPPENING
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I AM TRYING TO REGISTER ONE SIGNAL OF ME I AM GETTING MSG AS DISCONNECTED AFTER FILLING THE INFORMATION NO IDEA WHY THIS IS HAPPENING