i AM GETTING DISCONNECTED MESSAGE

New comment
 

I AM TRYING TO REGISTER ONE SIGNAL OF ME I AM GETTING MSG AS DISCONNECTED AFTER FILLING THE INFORMATION NO IDEA WHY THIS IS HAPPENING

 
No idea ... try on Monday when market will be open (market is close during the weekend).
 
ajaykarkhane:

I AM TRYING TO REGISTER ONE SIGNAL OF ME I AM GETTING MSG AS DISCONNECTED AFTER FILLING THE INFORMATION NO IDEA WHY THIS IS HAPPENING

Please don't SHOUT . . .  it makes it harder to read your post.    thank you.
New comment