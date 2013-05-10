economic calendar

I want to import as much historical data regarding economic calendar data.  Similar to what you would find at www.forexfactory.com.  Is there anywhere that type of data could be downloaded in some type of excel or csv file?
 

Hi jshumaker,

As far as I know - we can export economic calendar on same way as for ff for example:

 

And about MT5 economic calendar in general - look at this thread All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events

