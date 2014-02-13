Mt5 How to?
mitulbang:
please help how to remove those timeframes from chart completely
please help how to remove those timeframes from chart completely
Do you mean the labels for event's time ?
angevoyageur:yes now i got it
Do you mean the labels for event's time ?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register