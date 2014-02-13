Mt5 How to?

New comment
 
 
please help how to remove those timeframes from chart completely
 
mitulbang:
please help how to remove those timeframes from chart completely

Do you mean the labels for event's time ?

See here All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.

 
angevoyageur:

Do you mean the labels for event's time ?

See here All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.

yes now i got it
New comment