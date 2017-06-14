any views on cable?
A Trader's Introduction to the British Pound
This video is on the British pound, its history, and what traders should know about it before trading the GBP.
Lukestanton777:
im long and worried
It's in gamble situation , UK PM should admit peoples reject hard Brexit , so no one can predict this currency right now
Or you can wait and follow.
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im long and worried