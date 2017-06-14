any views on cable?

New comment
 

im long and worried 

 

A Trader's Introduction to the British Pound


This video is on the British pound, its history, and what traders should know about it before trading the GBP.


 
Lukestanton777:

im long and worried 


It's in gamble situation , UK PM should admit peoples reject hard Brexit , so no one can predict this currency right now 
 
Or you can wait and follow.
New comment