DRAW_HISTOGRAM Width Bug?
Zoom the chart (+) and then play with your setting.
willmark:
Set different width of histogram on MT5, get same results (width=2, width=3, etc.), Bug?
It depends of the zoom used for your chart.
You can think it's a bug and report it to ServiceDesk, but I am sure they will say it's a feature.
Alain Verleyen:It's work fine on MT4.
You can think it's a bug and report it to ServiceDesk, but I am sure they will say it's a feature.
It depends of the zoom used for your chart.
You can think it's a bug and report it to ServiceDesk, but I am sure they will say it's a feature.
willmark:
It's work fine on MT4.
It's work fine on MT4.
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Set different width of histogram on MT5, get same results (width=2, width=3, etc.), Bug?