DRAW_HISTOGRAM Width Bug?

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DRAW_HISTOGRAM

Set different width of histogram on MT5, get same results (width=2, width=3, etc.), Bug?

 
Zoom the chart (+) and then play with your setting.
 
willmark:

Set different width of histogram on MT5, get same results (width=2, width=3, etc.), Bug?

It depends of the zoom used for your chart.

You can think it's a bug and report it to ServiceDesk, but I am sure they will say it's a feature.

 
Alain Verleyen:

It depends of the zoom used for your chart.

You can think it's a bug and report it to ServiceDesk, but I am sure they will say it's a feature.

It's work fine on MT4.
 
willmark:
It's work fine on MT4.
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