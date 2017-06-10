EA too overloaded?

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Can an EA get too overloaded with functions and algorithms, so that it will influence its performance?

Regards

 
Christian Schuller:

Can an EA get too overloaded with functions and algorithms, so that it will influence its performance?

Regards

I think your already know the answer.
 
Alain Verleyen:
I think your already know the answer.
Is the answer yes? :)
 
Christian Schuller:
Is the answer yes? :)
Yes, of course.
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