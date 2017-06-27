disappearing trades
Michael Miller:You have some bugs in your code. Check lines 100 to 123.
Hello,
I working on an EA that trades for breakouts. Learning lots.
Just recently, the trades get made, show up briefly on the chart and then disappear.
Have no idea what is going on.
If you could point me in the right direction for a problem determination procedure I'd appreciate it.
Thanks,
MM
Alain Verleyen:Only the paranormal can see his problem. ^_^
You have some bugs in your code. Check lines 100 to 123.
You have some bugs in your code. Check lines 100 to 123.
Roberto Jacobs:
Only the paranormal can see his problem. ^_^
Only the paranormal can see his problem. ^_^
Turns out the issue was presence of internet connection. The trades would get made in the terminal software and show up on the screen but when there was no internet to consummate the deal, the trade disappeared.
Thanks for everyone's help.
mm
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Hello,
I working on an EA that trades for breakouts. Learning lots.
Just recently, the trades get made, show up briefly on the chart and then disappear.
Have no idea what is going on.
If you could point me in the right direction for a problem determination procedure I'd appreciate it.
Thanks,
MM