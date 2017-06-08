BUG on iHighest using MODE_CLOSE, it don't work
ffoorr:
I am using this code :
Your code doesn't make sense :
dc_haut[i] = High[iHighest(Symbol(),Period(),MODE_CLOSE,15,i) ]; dc_bas[i] = Low[iLowest(Symbol(),Period(), MODE_CLOSE,15,i)];
iHighest() returns an index for Highest close price, and then your are using this index for a High[] array. Same for iLowest/Low
Alain Verleyen:
OK, thank's, I modified it and it work now :
dc_haut[i] = Close[iHighest(Symbol(),Period(),MODE_CLOSE,15,i) ]; dc_bas[i] = Close[iLowest(Symbol(),Period(), MODE_CLOSE,15,i)];
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am using this code :
It should drow on higher close and lower close of 15 Bars, and here is what I get :
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/7177409/eurusd-h1-fxpro-financial-services
or here , double click the image :