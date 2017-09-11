Alert: RSI_Window_Name is Wrong - page 2

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I have tried it, because I have this indicator. There is no problem, it works perfectly.
And also I tried another one downloaded from the link. It works, too.

Is there following lines in the "OnInit" part of your RSI indicator?


short_name="RSI("+RSIPeriod+")";
IndicatorShortName(short_name);

If no, add them. well, does show it's name in the left top of the RSI window like the following?
RSI(3) *****  (RSI period 3 and **** is value of RSI)

Next, attach "Lawgirl's Trend Display" with the following properties on the MT4, then Lowgirl's data appear on the RSI window.


IndicatorInRSIWindow ----- true

But arrows don't be shown correctly, maybe you have to correct some codes.

 

I have done it, unfortunately it does not work too

        if(IndicatorInRSIWindow)
        {
//              WindowNo = WindowFind(RSI_WindowName);
      WindowNo=ChartWindowFind(0,RSI_WindowName);
                if(WindowNo < 0)
                {
                        Alert("RSI_WindowName is Wrong");
                        return(0);
                }
                DisplayStarts_X = 5;
                DisplayStarts_Y = 5;
        }
  
      WindowNo=ChartWindowFind();
 

does not work correctly,

the erro msg is awy,

but the indi stays in the main window

see picture:


thanks for reply

vvm

 

If you want past it on sub window, you can choose the way to correct code as followings. it's very easy.

line 11

#property indicator_separate_window

line 56

int WindowNo = 1;  //sub window number

Then "Lowgirl's" show her data on sub window no.1

 

Thanks for your help UJ,

unfortunately it doesn't work correctly,

it makes 3. windows else for LG-indicator

s. picture

 

UJ can you give me your RSI-Indicator as a mq4-File?

vvm

 

 UJ can you give me your RSI-Indicator as a mq4-File or ex4-file?

vvm

 

Good Morning.

OK, I send you my RSI, but it's one which has been installed in my MT4 when I downloaded it.

Well, you have to drag and drop "Lawgirl's Trend Display" on the RSI window to not open new window, right?

Do not have to change any properties.

Files:
RSI.mq4  5 kb
 

UJ many thanks,

I have changed only this 2 code rows (11, 56) as you said,

renamed this file as LG-New

compiled it,

removed LG-old from chart

and insert LG-New per menu button:

Insert-> Indi-> Custom...-> LG-New


I'll check your RSI today and inform you.


UJ good day!!!!

vvm-55

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