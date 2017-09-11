Alert: RSI_Window_Name is Wrong - page 2
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I have tried it, because I have this indicator. There is no problem, it works perfectly.
And also I tried another one downloaded from the link. It works, too.
Is there following lines in the "OnInit" part of your RSI indicator?
short_name="RSI("+RSIPeriod+")";
IndicatorShortName(short_name);
If no, add them. well, does show it's name in the left top of the RSI window like the following?
RSI(3) ***** (RSI period 3 and **** is value of RSI)
Next, attach "Lawgirl's Trend Display" with the following properties on the MT4, then Lowgirl's data appear on the RSI window.
IndicatorInRSIWindow ----- true
But arrows don't be shown correctly, maybe you have to correct some codes.
I have done it, unfortunately it does not work too
WindowNo=ChartWindowFind();
does not work correctly,
the erro msg is awy,
but the indi stays in the main window
see picture:
thanks for reply
vvm
If you want past it on sub window, you can choose the way to correct code as followings. it's very easy.
line 11
#property indicator_separate_window
line 56
int WindowNo = 1; //sub window number
Then "Lowgirl's" show her data on sub window no.1
Thanks for your help UJ,
unfortunately it doesn't work correctly,
it makes 3. windows else for LG-indicator
s. picture
UJ can you give me your RSI-Indicator as a mq4-File?
vvm
UJ can you give me your RSI-Indicator as a mq4-File or ex4-file?
vvm
Good Morning.
OK, I send you my RSI, but it's one which has been installed in my MT4 when I downloaded it.
Well, you have to drag and drop "Lawgirl's Trend Display" on the RSI window to not open new window, right?
Do not have to change any properties.
UJ many thanks,
I have changed only this 2 code rows (11, 56) as you said,
renamed this file as LG-New
compiled it,
removed LG-old from chart
and insert LG-New per menu button:
Insert-> Indi-> Custom...-> LG-New
I'll check your RSI today and inform you.
UJ good day!!!!
vvm-55