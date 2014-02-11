SendMail syntax
blouf:
yep, sorry. may you help me ?
yep, sorry. may you help me ?
Certainly :
You can't use SYMBOL_BID, SYMBOL_ASK...this way, you have to use SymbolInfoDouble().
angevoyageur:
You can't use SYMBOL_BID, SYMBOL_ASK...this way, you have to use SymbolInfoDouble().
Certainly :
You can't use SYMBOL_BID, SYMBOL_ASK...this way, you have to use SymbolInfoDouble().
I thought it was a syntax problem since the error I get when using :
Profit = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT); if(EmailON) SendMail("Notify : Close opened position","Closed at : Ask="+SYMBOL_ASK+", Bid="+SYMBOL_BID+", Date="+SYMBOL_TIME+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+Period()" Profit="+Profit);
is :
' Profit=' - some operator expected
*** Solved by closing the + after Period(). ***
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Hi i'm trying to use strings & variables inside SendMail() ... :
errors i got :
'' - double quotes are needed
');' - unexpected end of program