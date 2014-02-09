Make profit from Forex with the simplest system GBPUSD - page 2
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i just gave you the reference. if i post more, raptor will ban me :P
and doshur told you that this is a typical breakout strategy.
so nobody is playing smart here.
does it work? well, what do you think?
of course it doesn't, no such thing can work in long run.
there is only one principle that works, and you know which one it is, as you are trying to implement it in your signal.
one more thing could work, and that is a system with high RRR, but i haven't seen one successful so far.
People learn slowly, if I have some time one day, I will code it and post it as I have time to waste.
By the way, my "signal" is doing well. Thank you for this joust.