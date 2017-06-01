Strategytester: Adding addition currency options

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Is it possible to edit some files to get more currency options in the strategy tester?

1
 

Don't double post

 
whroeder1:

Don't double post

This is an entirely different thing. I added a img for clarity.


see
 

Scott Gibbons:This is an entirely different thing. I added a img for clarity.

You can only create a test account with the currencies your broker allows. Different question, same answer. NO!.
 
whroeder1:

You can only create a test account with the currencies your broker allows. Different question, same answer. NO!.
Actually this is a BTC broker and BTC is not listed.

Again, what if i download a "blank" MT4 from metatrader that doesnt have any broker? What files do the broker edit in order to change this?
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