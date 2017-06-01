Strategytester: Adding addition currency options
Is it possible to edit some files to get more currency options in the strategy tester?
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whroeder1:This is an entirely different thing. I added a img for clarity.
Don't double post
Don't double post
Scott Gibbons:This is an entirely different thing. I added a img for clarity.
|You can only create a test account with the currencies your broker allows. Different question, same answer. NO!.
whroeder1:Actually this is a BTC broker and BTC is not listed.
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|You can only create a test account with the currencies your broker allows. Different question, same answer. NO!.
Again, what if i download a "blank" MT4 from metatrader that doesnt have any broker? What files do the broker edit in order to change this?
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