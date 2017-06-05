Unsupported Filling Mode error . but why ?
Please do some search before posting...similar questions have been asked and answered numerous times.
i already searched but there is not my answer in there
I am still waitting answer Alain. i tried everything but no code works in this forum. I attached my code. but i am sure my codes are correct. you can check it.
Files:
NewOrder.mq5 13 kb
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Hello
I am software engineer and I code metatrader programs for 4 years. I know all syntax about metatrader5 my problem is not in syntax my problem is in anatomy. I have some problems about metatrader 5 programming
1- why did you seperate orders as positions, orders or deals ? why did you need this illogical system ? whereas mql4 is fine. there is only orders . We can do all operations with it. I know you will say that it is complicated. there are different trading modes. but why did you mix orders ? order are orders.
2- why my orders is orders when i open, then they turn to positions. Also i cant see orders open price when i open. why ?
3- I can open positions but i cant close them. my codes are under. I am sure my codes are working and correct. Why i cant close them. I check my symbol's filling mode and i use it but i cant close positions even so. i will be mad.
These are really nonsensical and i am really tired to write different codes for every brokers. whereas my mql4 codes work all brokers even backtest. it is always same. but mql5 is not.
if i am wrong tell me correct way. if you are wrong. please solve this problem. because i started to hate mql5. There is no such coding like this. you must improve metatrader not worsen. I cant adept mql5.