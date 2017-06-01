Can someone please look at this and tell me how it recorded a loss?
Seven months worth of swap. Right click and show it.
whroeder1:Thank you. What do you mean by Right click and show it. When I right click there is no option to show more information.
Seven months worth of swap. Right click and show it.
Seven months worth of swap. Right click and show it.
whroeder1:
You are right, only commission, taxes, comments are optional. Swap and profit are always there.
You are right, only commission, taxes, comments are optional. Swap and profit are always there.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can someone please look at this and tell me how it recorded a loss?
jthornton, 2017.05.28 17:32
I'm created an EA and backtesting it...
Can someone please look at trades 5 & 6 and tell me how that trade resulted in losing $20? I can't figure it out. The trade was closed under where it started by 20 handles and it still resulted in a loss. That doesn't make sense to me.
Alain Verleyen:
Swap is not visible with backtest.
OK. Thanks! At least I know I'm not going crazy now.
Thanks to both of you.
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I'm created an EA and backtesting it...
Can someone please look at trades 5 & 6 and tell me how that trade resulted in losing $20? I can't figure it out. The trade was closed under where it started by 20 handles and it still resulted in a loss. That doesn't make sense to me.