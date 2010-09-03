OrdersTotal() not working for pending orders in backtester
One more issue with pending orders and backtester...
I put 2 pending orders and then OrdersTotal() = 0
when 1 of the pending orders is opened OrdersTotal() = 1.
According to the MQL5 reference OrdersTotal() should give the number of all orders including pending orders not only the open positions, isn't it? Positio0nsTotal() is for open positions.
Hello,
I think its working. Below is the result of a test I just carried out, check it and see that its working...
You can also try it yourself.
add the function below to your code
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Count Total Orders for this expert/symbol | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CountOrders() { int mark=0; for (int i=OrdersTotal(); i>0; i--) { if (myorder.Select(OrderGetTicket(i))) { if (myorder.Magic()==EA_Magic && myorder.Symbol()==_Symbol) mark++; Alert("Order ", i ," is ",myorder.TypeDescription(), " with ticket No: ", myorder.Ticket()); } } return(mark); }
Somewhere at the upper part of your code, before your input parameters section add the following lines
//--- The OrderInfo Class #include <Trade\OrderInfo.mqh> //--- The OrderInfo Class Object COrderInfo myorder;
The somewhere in your code, in the OnTick() section, add the following code after you have checked for a new bar so that it does not run on every Tick.
if (CountOrders()>1) { Alert("Total Pending Orders now is :", CountOrders() ,"!!"); }
Compile and test your code again and see the journal for whatever info is displayed.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
One more issue with pending orders and backtester...
I put 2 pending orders and then OrdersTotal() = 0
when 1 of the pending orders is opened OrdersTotal() = 1.
According to the MQL5 reference OrdersTotal() should give the number of all orders including pending orders not only the open positions, isn't it? Positio0nsTotal() is for open positions.