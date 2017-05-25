Installing indicator on two platform
Hello. I try to install this round number indicator "https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20933" on two mt4 platform but cant install on 2nd mt4 , just repeating installation on 1st mt4. Its a free indy so i cant buy it and i cant even download it to my pc. Can someone pls help on how to get it install on 2nd pc. Thanks
Technical Indicator Strong VS Weak
- reviews: 2
- 49.00 USD
- 2015.12.11
- Yossarian Escobedo
- www.mql5.com
This indicator has been created by a former hedge-fund employee and is specifically designed for identifying strong vs weak. Features Easily...
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You put it in the datafolder\MQL4\Indicators directory of each terminal. Data Structure in MetaTrader 4 Build 600 and Higher - MQL4 Articles 17.02.2014
whroeder1:
You put it in the datafolder\MQL4\Indicators directory of each terminal. Data Structure in MetaTrader 4 Build 600 and Higher - MQL4 Articles 17.02.2014
You put it in the datafolder\MQL4\Indicators directory of each terminal. Data Structure in MetaTrader 4 Build 600 and Higher - MQL4 Articles 17.02.2014
Hi. Thanks for your reply. I actually know how to install indicator but this one i got from this forum i cant download it to my pc , when i click download it installed directly to the mt4 (you can check the link and see). And if i try it again it will still install on the same mt4 . Want to know how to get it installed on the other pc since i cant download the indicator to my pc.
Michael Ademola: Want to know how to get it installed on the other pc since i cant download the indicator to my pc.
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