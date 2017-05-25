Installing indicator on two platform

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[Deleted]  
Hello. I try to install this round number indicator "https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20933" on two mt4 platform but cant install on 2nd mt4 , just repeating installation on 1st mt4. Its a free indy so i cant buy it and i cant even download it to my pc. Can someone pls help on how to get it install on 2nd pc. Thanks 
Technical Indicator Strong VS Weak
Technical Indicator Strong VS Weak
  • reviews: 2
  • 49.00 USD
  • 2015.12.11
  • Yossarian Escobedo
  • www.mql5.com
This indicator has been created by a former hedge-fund employee and is specifically designed for identifying strong vs weak. Features Easily...
 
You put it in the datafolder\MQL4\Indicators directory of each terminal. Data Structure in MetaTrader 4 Build 600 and Higher - MQL4 Articles 17.02.2014
[Deleted]  
whroeder1:
You put it in the datafolder\MQL4\Indicators directory of each terminal. Data Structure in MetaTrader 4 Build 600 and Higher - MQL4 Articles 17.02.2014


Hi. Thanks for your reply. I actually know how to install indicator but this one i got from this forum i cant download it to my pc , when i click download it installed directly to the mt4 (you can check the link and see). And if i try it again it will still install on the same mt4 . Want to know how to get it installed on the other pc since i cant download the indicator to my pc.

 

You can use the Market built directly into the Terminal (Ctrl-T) to download/install



 
Michael Ademola: Want to know how to get it installed on the other pc since i cant download the indicator to my pc.
  1. There are no mind readers here. First you talk about downloading an indicator. Now you mention a market indicator. Different.
  2. You have to get it using the other terminal (and pay twice.)
[Deleted]  
James Cater:

You can use the Market built directly into the Terminal (Ctrl-T) to download/install




Done it. Thanks so much
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