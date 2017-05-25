ERR_INVALID_STOPS
ticket1 = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYLIMIT,1,Ask,0,valSLBuy,valTPBuy," Buy ordine #1 ",0,0,clrCrimson);You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid. You can not place a pending order closer to the market than MODE_STOPLEVEL * _Point. Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial
whroeder1:
You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid. You can not place a pending order closer to the market than MODE_STOPLEVEL * _Point. Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial
You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid. You can not place a pending order closer to the market than MODE_STOPLEVEL * _Point. Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial
I run Mode_Stopelevel and the result is 0.0
So OpenPrice-SL ≥ StopLevel condition is true, no?
valSLBuy = ( Low[1] - ((High[1] - Low[1]) / 2));
elfunambolo: OpenPrice-SL ≥ StopLevel condition is true, no?
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I have error type 130 during OrderSend function, can you help me to fix it?
Based on backtesting seems that valSLBuy expression is not executed, the issue I think that the code inside the below If is not executed:
Thanks a lot
Giovanni