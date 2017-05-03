OrderModify() Error 130
You can't move stops closer to the market than MODE_STOPLEVEL. Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial
whroeder1:
You can't move stops closer to the market than MODE_STOPLEVEL. Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial
You can't move stops closer to the market than MODE_STOPLEVEL. Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial
Yes, resolved, was a condition issue in the call of function.
Thanks
Giovanni
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I have this type of error in this function, why happening?