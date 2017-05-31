ST Patterns of the Forex And Futures Markets

New comment
 

EUR/USD, Profit for May 1-19: ~206%

Files:
1EURUSDproH1.png  101 kb
2EURUSDproH1.png  91 kb
3EURUSD_proH1.png  55 kb
 
Kinda complex ?
 
As I understand - it is the book.
 

EUR/USD Profit for May 1-30: ~ +229%


 

Profit for May 1-31: ~ +382%


EUR,GBP/USD, MAY 2017 – ST patterns of the Forex and Futures Exchanges
EUR,GBP/USD, MAY 2017 – ST patterns of the Forex and Futures Exchanges
  • stpatterns.com
If you studied the ST patterns trading strategy and see some errors or inaccuracies in the calculations, please write for: stpatterns@gmail.com
New comment