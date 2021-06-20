Something Interesting to Read May 2017 - page 2
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Gold Value and Gold Prices From 1971 to 2021
Gold analyst Gary Christenson, author of the book “Gold Value and Gold Prices From 1971 to 2021“, observes that since June of 2013 there has been a modest downward bias in the gold market but that is changing now.
His chart analysis suggests that gold has most likely bottomed and should rally to new highs in 2015 or 2016. Why? Demand from Asia is strong, mining supply is nearly flat, and excess demand has been met by dishoarding and gold “leasing.” China, India and Russia want more gold and some western countries are requesting the return of their gold stored in New York and London. Current financial and geopolitical anxieties will encourage gold price rallies and additional gold repatriation. The weekly chart of gold prices for the past ten years shows important lows in 2005, 2008, 2011, and 2014 – all separated by about 160 weeks. Note the vertical blue lines and the supportive positions of the over-sold technical indicators, the RSI, MACD, and TDI.
Christenson says there is no guarantee that gold has bottomed and will reach new highs in the next two years, but massive demand, geopolitical anxiety, more war, time cycles, and chart based analysis all suggest that a lasting bottom has been formed and that the probabilities strongly favor continued strength instead of price weakness.
Trend Following: How to Make a Fortune in Bull, Bear, and Black Swan Markets, 5th Edition
Want to take the financial journey to a new investing philosophy that might very well affect the rest of your moneymaking life? No one can guarantee the yellow brick road, but Michael Covel promises the red pill will leave you wide freaking awake.
Trend Following reveals the truth about a trading strategy that makes money in up, down and surprise markets. By applying straightforward and repeatable rules, anyone can learn to make money in the markets whether bull, bear, or black swan—by following the trend to the end when it bends. In this timely reboot of his bestselling classic, Michael Covel dives headfirst into trend following strategy to examine the risks, benefits, people, and systems. You’ll hear from traders who have made millions by following trends, and learn from their successes and mistakes—insights only here. You’ll learn the trend philosophy, and how it has performed in booms, bubbles, panics and crashes. Using incontrovertible data and overwhelming supporting evidence, with a direct connection to the foundations of behavioral finance, Covel takes you inside the core principles of trend following and shows everyone, from brand new trader to professional, how alpha gets pulled from the market.
Covel’s newest edition has been revised and extended, with 7 brand new interviews and research proof from his one of kind network. This is trend following for today’s generation. If you’re looking to go beyond passive index funds and trusting the Fed, this cutting edge classic holds the keys to a weatherproof portfolio.
Trend following is not prediction, passive index investing, buy and hope or any form of fundamental analysis. It utilizes concrete rules, or heuristics, to profit from a behavioral perspective. Trend Following is clear-cut, straightforward and evidence-based and will secure your financial future in bull, bear and black swan markets. If you’re finally ready to profit in the markets, Trend Following is the definitive treatise for a complex world in constant chaos.
Elliott Wave Principle: Key To Market Behavior
by A.J. Frost and Robert R. Prechter
"This is a definitive, excellent book on Elliott, and I recommend it to all who have an interest in the Wave Principle." Richard Russell, Dow Theory Letters
"Gold and Silver Today wholeheartedly endorses this book. It is the definitive work on a scientific wave theory of human experience. If you are interested in technical or wave analysis, it should be required reading." Gold & Silver Today
"This book is extremely well done. It is clear, brief and bold....by far the most useful and comprehensive for both the beginner and the veteran." William Dilanni, Wellington Mgmt. Co.
"An outstanding job...I don't think a better basic handbook of Elliott Wave theory could be written." Donald J. Hoppe, Business and Investment Analysis
"...A top-drawer reference for serious technical analysts....all the nuts and bolts necessary to do their own Elliott Wave assembly." Futures Magazine
"Chapter Three is the best description of Fibonacci numbers we've seen in print and that alone is worth the price of the book." Janes Dines, The Dines Letter
"In a third of a lifetime in this business, this was the first time I really understood Elliott, and this is certainly the first book on Elliott that I could recommend. All the methods that Prechter has used so successfully are fully described in this book." The Professional Investor
"Elliott Wave Principle is such an important, fascinating, even mind-bending work, we are convinced that it should be read by and and every serious student of the market, be they fundamentalist or technician, dealing in stocks, bonds or commodities." Market Decisions
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Something Interesting to Read March 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.03.13 09:30The Wave Principle
by Ralph Nelson Elliott
The Elliott Wave Principle is a form of technical analysis that some traders use to analyze financial market cycles and forecast market trends by identifying extremes in investor psychology, highs and lows in prices, and other collective factors. Ralph Nelson Elliott, a professional accountant, discovered the underlying social principles and developed the analytical tools. He proposed that market prices unfold in specific patterns, which practitioners today call Elliott waves, or simply waves. Elliott published his theory of market behavior in this book "The Wave Principle". Elliott stated that "because man is subject to rhythmical procedure, calculations having to do with his activities can be projected far into the future with a justification and certainty heretofore unattainable."
Trading Code is Open: ST Patterns of the Forex and Futures Exchanges, 100% Profit per Month, Proven Market Strategy, Robots, Scripts, Alerts
"The new system of trade—based on structural target patterns (ST patterns™)—presented in this book is able to bring a monthly profit equal to 100% or more (on average) of the deposit amount. To be successful in today’s Forex and Futures markets, most of the knowledge and trading techniques accumulated over the last two centuries are not needed at all."
"The technical portion of a profitable trading system only needs to include the ST patterns method. This method of assessing market movements by using target models gives traders clear and unambiguous signals regarding their actions in the present moment. The graphic figures presented here build upon each other iteratively to create a clear picture of market conditions. Unlike the claims of the most popular technical and fundamental analysis methods, the trading system in this book does not predict market behavior. I no longer need any predictions about prices because their movements have become obvious to me. Following the ST patterns method, managing trading positions becomes simple. It took me many years to establish and improve this trading system, and now it is ready to be used by you. I believe that, at the very least, this book can save traders’ time and money. You can spend a whole lifetime in search of the Holy Grail, but it is possible to solve the problems associated with trading in just a few days. The present determines the future!"
A Traders Guide to Financial Astrology: Forecasting Market Cycles Using Planetary and Lunar Movements
A Trader's Guide to Financial Astrology is the definitive guide to trading market cycles based on astrological data. Written by a highly-respected technical analyst, this book makes the connection between the movements of planets and the volatility of the market. Readers can draw upon one hundred years of historical data as they learn how to spot correlations from the past, and refer to planetary and lunar data for the next five years as they shape their own strategy. The book covers the principles of astrological forecasting as applied to the financial markets, explaining what to watch for and how to interpret planetary and lunar activity, plus expert insight on everyday practical application.
A study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta determined that the U.S. stock markets tend to be negatively affected by geomagnetic storms, and the Royal Bank of Scotland demonstrated that a trading system based on the phases of the moon would have outperformed the market. A Trader's Guide to Financial Astrology shows traders how to tap into the planetary forces that influence market activity. Readers will:
When integrated with technical trading patterns, astrology can be an effective way of shifting perspective and approaching the market differently. For traders who have always wanted to know what to do when Mercury is in retrograde or the moon is new, A Trader's Guide to Financial Astrology provides information and insight from a leading market educator.
Fundamental Analysis and Position Trading: Evolution of a Trader
Evolution of a Trader explores the four trading styles that people use when learning to trade or invest in the stock market. Often, beginners enter the stock market by:
This series provides comprehensive coverage of the four trading styles by offering numerous tips, sharing discoveries, and discussing specific trading setups to help you become a successful trader or investor as you journey through each style.
Trading Basics takes an in-depth look at money management, stops, support and resistance, and offers dozens of tips every trader should know.
Fundamental Analysis and Position Trading discusses when to sell a buy-and-hold position, uncovers which fundamentals work best, and uses them to find stocks that become 10-baggers—stocks that climb by 10 times their original value.
Swing and Day Trading reveals methods to time the market swings, including specific trading setups, but it covers the basics as well, such as setting up a home trading office and how much money you can make day trading.
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Something Interesting to Read January 2015
Sergey Golubev, 2015.01.21 16:33
Technical Analysis from A to Z
by Steven Achelis
Millions of traders participating in today’s financial markets have shot interest and involvement in technical analysis to an all-time high. This updated edition of Technical Analysis from A to Z combines a detailed explanation of what technical analysis is and how it works with overviews, interpretations, calculations, and examples of over 135 technical indicators—and how they perform under actual market conditions. Enhanced with more details to make it easier to use and understand, this book reflects the latest research findings and advances. A complete summary of major indicators that can be used in any market, it covers:
• Every trading tool from the Absolute Breadth Index to the Zig Zag
• Indicators include Arms Index, Dow Theory, and Elliott Wave Theory
• Over 35 new indicators
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