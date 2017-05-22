RSi, MACD, CCI, ADX Indicator, Need help in perfect setting...
Asad Raza:No such things like perfect settings - for any indicator and any system
I just convert below CHART into single indicator. So now indicator need help for setting.. :(
I just convert below CHART into single indicator. So now indicator need help for setting.. :(
After Indicator develop: result:
Anyone can help me for perfect setting?
Indicator has simple logic...
When ADX bullish, then check other 3 indicator, if >2 indicator say Bullish, then Indicator show bullish Dot,
When ADX bearish,then check other 3 indicator, if >2 indicator say Bearish, then Indicator show bearish Dot.
I am a developer not a trade, so i need help for perfect MA setting and Price mode...
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I just convert below CHART into single indicator. So now indicator need help for setting.. :(
After Indicator develop: result:
Anyone can help me for perfect setting?
Indicator has simple logic...
When ADX bullish, then check other 3 indicator, if >2 indicator say Bullish, then Indicator show bullish Dot,
When ADX bearish,then check other 3 indicator, if >2 indicator say Bearish, then Indicator show bearish Dot.
I am a developer not a trade, so i need help for perfect MA setting and Price mode...