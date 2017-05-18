New Type of Graphic Objects?
"Alle" means all.
"Objects can be set to not appear in the list." - How?
I just used:
bool drawStick( const string id, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const int x, const int xsz, const int y, const int ysz, const color clr) { ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_FOREGROUND,0,false); bool ret = ObjectCreate(ChartID(),id,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,0,0,0); if ( !ret ) { Alert(__FILE__," ",__LINE__," Stick could not be created, err: ",_LastError); return(false); } ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),id,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),id,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),id,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),id,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),id,OBJPROP_BACK,false); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),id, OBJPROP_YSIZE,xsz) ); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),id, OBJPROP_XSIZE,ysz); return(true); }
There is nothing that should 'hide' these rectangles.
How can I write them into the list of objects?
Carl Schreiber:
"Alle" means all.
"Objects can be set to not appear in the list." - How?
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Hi,
I (mt4 b1065) created 10 little rectangles at the lower right corner and and changed their size acc. to the image BUT, they do not appear as objects in the object-window (ctrl-B)?
Anybody else with this experience?
Beside that I cannot (de-) select them e.g. do delete them manually.