New Type of Graphic Objects?

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Hi,

I (mt4 b1065) created 10 little rectangles at the lower right corner and and changed their size acc. to the image  BUT, they do not appear as objects in the object-window (ctrl-B)?

Anybody else with this experience?

Beside that I cannot (de-) select them e.g. do delete them manually.

 
Objects can be set to not appear in the list. What does "Alle" mean?
 

"Alle" means all.

"Objects can be set to not appear in the list." - How?

I just used:

bool drawStick(  const string id, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner,
            const int x, const int xsz, const int y, const int ysz, const color clr) {
   ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_FOREGROUND,0,false);
   bool ret = ObjectCreate(ChartID(),id,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,0,0,0);
   if ( !ret ) { 
      Alert(__FILE__," ",__LINE__,"  Stick could not be created, err: ",_LastError);
      return(false);
   }
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),id,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),id,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),id,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),id,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),id,OBJPROP_BACK,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),id, OBJPROP_YSIZE,xsz) );
   ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),id, OBJPROP_XSIZE,ysz);
   return(true);
}

There is nothing that should 'hide' these rectangles.

How can I write them into the list of objects?

 
Carl Schreiber:

"Alle" means all.

"Objects can be set to not appear in the list." - How?
  1. You want to see them in the list, click on it.
  2. ObjectSetInteger / ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER

    OBJPROP_HIDDEN

    Prohibit showing of the name of a graphical object in the list of objects from the terminal menu "Charts" - "Objects" - "List of objects". The true value allows to hide an object from the list. By default, true is set to the objects that display calendar events, trading history and to the objects created from MQL4 programs. To see such graphical objects and access their properties, click on the "All" button in the "List of objects" window.

    bool



 

Ok, understood, thank you, but how do I change their color?

I painted them in clrRed - the become Silver - I changed one to Magenta, it is still Silver?

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