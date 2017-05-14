ReportTester.htm

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Metatrader documentation list this file as Modifiable.

But I modify it and generate a html report, looks the same.

Also, every time the platform opens those files are rewritten.

So, is it modifiable or not? How to create better looking reports?

 
Bugs have to be reported to ServiceDesk. Then you cross your fingers hoping for a reply and a fix.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Bugs have to be reported to ServiceDesk. Then you cross your fingers hoping for a reply and a fix.

Yeah, I now. I did.

But I was kinda expecting that it could not be a bug and someone you just point out my obvious mistake. :)

 
Henrique Vilela:

Yeah, I now. I did.

But I was kinda expecting that it could not be a bug and someone you just point out my obvious mistake. :)

I didn't have experience with that on MT5, on MT4 it works.
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