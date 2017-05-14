ReportTester.htm
Bugs have to be reported to ServiceDesk. Then you cross your fingers hoping for a reply and a fix.
Alain Verleyen:
Bugs have to be reported to ServiceDesk. Then you cross your fingers hoping for a reply and a fix.
Bugs have to be reported to ServiceDesk. Then you cross your fingers hoping for a reply and a fix.
Yeah, I now. I did.
But I was kinda expecting that it could not be a bug and someone you just point out my obvious mistake. :)
Henrique Vilela:I didn't have experience with that on MT5, on MT4 it works.
Yeah, I now. I did.
But I was kinda expecting that it could not be a bug and someone you just point out my obvious mistake. :)
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Metatrader documentation list this file as Modifiable.
But I modify it and generate a html report, looks the same.
Also, every time the platform opens those files are rewritten.
So, is it modifiable or not? How to create better looking reports?