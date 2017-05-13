Tester Local Agents not working
- 2012.11.16
- www.mql5.com
Please see:
Dear Marco,
Thanks a lot for your answer. I have read page14 several times, but I cannot find which subject could help me through.
I have 700 GB harddisk available, and using Windows Server 2012 R2. I am confident I have enough resources.
BTW, another small EA running with 16 agents/cores no problems.
Do you have further opinion? Thank you very much.
Hi Guys,
I try to run back test optimization for all symbols in market watch with a 32 core server.
I used to enable 16 cores to test an EA, but now I can use max of 4 cores.
If I enable more local agent, tester will stop working. I have plenty of resource available.
I try with another small EA, and I can use it up to 16 cores without problem.
Anyone here could enlighten me? thank you very much.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi Guys,
I try to run back test optimization for all symbols in market watch with a 32 core server.
I used to enable 16 cores to test an EA, but now I can use max of 4 cores.
If I enable more local agent, tester will stop working. I have plenty of resource available.
I try with another small EA, and I can use it up to 16 cores without problem.
Anyone here could enlighten me? thank you very much.