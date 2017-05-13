Tester Local Agents not working

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Hi Guys,

I try to run back test optimization for all symbols in market watch with a 32 core server.
I used to enable 16 cores to test an EA, but now I can use max of 4 cores.
If I enable more local agent, tester will stop working. I have plenty of resource available.
I try with another small EA, and I can use it up to 16 cores without problem.

Anyone here could enlighten me? thank you very much.

screen cap

 

Please see:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/53/page14#comment_432734

List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds
List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds
  • 2012.11.16
  • www.mql5.com
See the "MQL5 Reference / Standard constants, enumerations and structures / Named constants / Other constants " section.
 
Marco vd Heijden:

Please see:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/53/page14#comment_432734


Dear Marco,

Thanks a lot for your answer. I have read page14 several times, but I cannot find which subject could help me through.

I have 700 GB harddisk available, and using Windows Server 2012 R2. I am confident I have enough resources.

BTW, another small EA running with 16 agents/cores no problems.

Do you have further opinion? Thank you very much.

 
Rithirong Kaewvicheara:

Hi Guys,

I try to run back test optimization for all symbols in market watch with a 32 core server.
I used to enable 16 cores to test an EA, but now I can use max of 4 cores.
If I enable more local agent, tester will stop working. I have plenty of resource available.
I try with another small EA, and I can use it up to 16 cores without problem.

Anyone here could enlighten me? thank you very much.


What do you mean exactly ? What is in the log ? (Enable "Full Optimization Log" in Journal tab).
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