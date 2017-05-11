MT4 virus made me lose all the money in my account. - page 2

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fouclycm:

Yes, I have seen that I have cured the same exactly with two different accounts ???
It's not a virus, it's badly coded EA.
 
Alain Verleyen:
It's not a virus, it's badly coded EA.

That's so less exciting Alain 
 
honest_knave:

That's so less exciting Alain 
Yeah we have a lot of virus maker on this site
 
Always test everything first using a demo account!!!
 
Alain Verleyen:
It's not a virus, it's badly coded EA.

Yes, well I'll keep it in mind the next few times. I think it was a rookie error :/
 
bzman:
Always test everything first using a demo account!!!


That is something I applied for a while, and I never had any mistake or problem to regret while I tried them, so I went straight to my real account.

I see it was a bad decision

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