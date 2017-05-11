MT4 virus made me lose all the money in my account. - page 2
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Yes, I have seen that I have cured the same exactly with two different accounts ???
It's not a virus, it's badly coded EA.
That's so less exciting Alain
That's so less exciting Alain
It's not a virus, it's badly coded EA.
Yes, well I'll keep it in mind the next few times. I think it was a rookie error :/
Always test everything first using a demo account!!!
That is something I applied for a while, and I never had any mistake or problem to regret while I tried them, so I went straight to my real account.
I see it was a bad decision