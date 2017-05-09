Problem with MQL5 Cloud

New comment
 

Hello,

I'm wondering if anyone is facing the same problems with MQL5 Cloud like me. When I start a new optimization, results generated from my computer goes OK, but from MQL5 Cloud I get the error "pass x tested with error "OnInit failed x:xx:xx.xxx (PR x)"

Digging deeper, I've found that this error only occurs if EAs have custom indicators with or without using #resource. EAs with built-in indicators or none works like a charm...

Here is an image with the problem:

MQL5 Cloud error

I guess I should contact the ServiceDesk, but any idea will be thoughtful. ;)

 

For those whom had the same problem like me, ServiceDesk recommends recompile your EA and indicators (MT5 build 1596).

After I did that everything worked fine.

:)

 
thanks. Restart, Reboot, Re-... is always the first recommend of technical support in any things ^_^
 
Romeu Bertho:

For those whom had the same problem like me, ServiceDesk recommends recompile your EA and indicators (MT5 build 1596).

After I did that everything worked fine.

:)

I compile 100 times a day and still get problems with the Cloud. A little better though since yesterday night...
New comment