Problem with MQL5 Cloud
For those whom had the same problem like me, ServiceDesk recommends recompile your EA and indicators (MT5 build 1596).
After I did that everything worked fine.
:)
thanks. Restart, Reboot, Re-... is always the first recommend of technical support in any things ^_^
Romeu Bertho:I compile 100 times a day and still get problems with the Cloud. A little better though since yesterday night...
For those whom had the same problem like me, ServiceDesk recommends recompile your EA and indicators (MT5 build 1596).
After I did that everything worked fine.
:)
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Hello,
I'm wondering if anyone is facing the same problems with MQL5 Cloud like me. When I start a new optimization, results generated from my computer goes OK, but from MQL5 Cloud I get the error "pass x tested with error "OnInit failed x:xx:xx.xxx (PR x)"
Digging deeper, I've found that this error only occurs if EAs have custom indicators with or without using #resource. EAs with built-in indicators or none works like a charm...
Here is an image with the problem:
I guess I should contact the ServiceDesk, but any idea will be thoughtful. ;)