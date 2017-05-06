Data stores in array being changed
That is correct, 21 points displayed as a double.
Use DoubleToString() in your Print.
ie DoubleToString(ASK-BID,Digits)
Keith Watford:
ie DoubleToString(ASK-BID,Digits)
That is correct, 21 points displayed as a double.
Use DoubleToString() in your Print.
ie DoubleToString(ASK-BID,Digits)
I am confused,
ASK-BID should be 0.00021,
but it shows 0.000209999999998214..
I store the ASK-BID in array, and output it (0.00020999999)
Hao-Wei Lee:
I store the ASK-BID in array, and output it (0.00020999999)
I am confused,
ASK-BID should be 0.00021,
but it shows 0.000209999999998214..
I store the ASK-BID in array, and output it (0.00020999999)
I have already given you the answer.
Keith Watford:Print( DoubleToString(ASK-BID,Digits));
ie DoubleToString(ASK-BID,Digits)
ie DoubleToString(ASK-BID,Digits)
Hao-Wei Lee: but it shows 0.000209999999998214..
|Floating point has infinite number of decimals, it's your not understanding floating point and that some numbers can't be represented exactly. (like 1/10.) Double-precision floating-point format - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia See also The == operand. - MQL4 forum
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I output the value, Spread should be = ASK - BID
MT4 Build 1065