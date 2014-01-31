Do you trade electronic deposits and withdrawals? - page 2

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This is just an idea that can be also applied on short term trends. If you want to fix your Electronic Payment System (EPS) commission then you should withdraw some of your virtual electronic money at the beginning of a short-term downtrend in order for you to benefit from it right after, some time later, at the time of turning it into real money. 

From MQ ($) to your EPS (€) on a short-term trend

Figure 1. Withdrawing from MQ ($) to your EPS (€) on a short-term trend

In any case, the universal premise of diversification of funds is maintained.

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