Why EA is not executed during other minutes?
- Don't post a link to or attach a image, just insert the image
- If you are disconnected, nothing can happen. Once the terminal reconnects, it will update the chart with the missing data, and then call the EA. Looks like your broker was having major server problems.
But I use the demo metatrader account.. what should i do in order to backtest EA normally?
I have opened FX-PRO demo platform too, same happens there, EA is executed only on specific times... however, Print is placed directly in first line of OnTick() method
I see all bars throughtout 24 hr a day on whole chart, but EA only executes only on some bars? what happens... Myabe tehre is something I dont know (I am a bit newbie).
I get the same result while i run only this EA:
void OnTick(){
Print(TimeHour(Time[0]) , TimeMinute(Time[0]) );
}
results:
however I have full data on chart.
What is the nature of you problem really? I don't see any problem with OnTick (), for incoming tick data.
i believe it execute at different time (second) because of your broker connection latency to your machine.
You have too many print commands and the journal window can't keep up with them. Right click in the journal window and open the log. It will likely be a large file.
YOU SAVED MY DAY!! The correct answer, I've wasted so much time in looking for other problems.
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I frequently meet such situation.
On chart, there is available 24 hours datafully, but from EA (i inserted "Print"), it seems it is only executed only on specific times, and WHY? what happens?