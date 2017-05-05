How do you check CLOSE in EA?

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Hello.

I use script to force the EA to run once on every bar start.

..... if( Now == Time[0]) { return;  } ....

However, in my EA, let's say, Trade happens if CLOSE>OPEN of the bar (i dont matter ticks)...


however, the EA is executed only on OPENs of bars...


what is the solution? how can i get the CLOSE of that bar? b

 

For check if new bar start. 


double prevtime = 0;

bool is_new_bar(){
  if(prevtime != Time[0]){
    prevtime = Time[0];
    return true;
  }

  return false;

}


you need to call is_new_bar() on every tick... 


If you want bar close value.

double current_close = Close[0];
double prev_close = Close[1];
double prev_prev_close = Close[2];
...
 
selnomeria: I use script to force the EA to run once on every bar start.

..... if( Now == Time( 0 )) { return();  } ....

what is the solution? how can i get the CLOSE of that bar? b
  1. You don't use that code, it doesn't compile. Time is an array not a function.
  2. Close of what bar. Bar zero is the newly created one. Perhaps you want the Close of the previous bar, number one.
 
whroeder1:
  1. You don't use that code, it doesn't compile. Time is an array not a function.
  2. Close of what bar. Bar zero is the newly created one. Perhaps you want the Close of the previous bar, number one.


SOrry, you are right...


abut my goal:  I JUST WANT TO CHECK IF CURRENT 5 MINUTE BAR's close price is above open, then send buy-order.


I dont want to check this on next bar...


asad998

your solution of current close[0]  - If it is checked on first (new_bar_open) tick, then how it can get CLOSE value of the whole 5 min bar (because it is only first tick)? so, that's why I want that only to run on the CLOSE (LAST TICK) of bar in EA.

 
selnomeria: your solution of current close[0]  - If it is checked on first (new_bar_open) tick, then how it can get CLOSE value of the whole 5 min bar (because it is only first tick)?
  1. On the first tick of a new bar, Close[0] == Open[0] == High[0] == Low[0].
  2. You can't get the close of the current bar, because that is in the future.
  3. You can't even know which tick will be the last tick.
 
whroeder1:
  1. On the first tick of a new bar, Close[0] == Open[0] == High[0] == Low[0].
  2. You can't get the close of the current bar, because that is in the future.
  3. You can't even know which tick will be the last tick.


WOW  :((((   

 

At 11:59:58 are there going to be more ticks before 12:00:00?


At 11:59:59 are there going to be more ticks before 12:00:00? 


At 12:00:00 no more ticks can be added to the 11:59:00 bar. But the 12:00:00 bar doesn't open until the first tick arrives. That might be 12:00:01 or 12:00:03... 


You don't know the final close price of a bar until a new bar starts. Which is why many EAs are coded to trade on the first tick received of a new bar, using the prices of the previous bar.

 
honest_knave:

At 11:59:58 are there going to be more ticks before 12:00:00?


At 11:59:59 are there going to be more ticks before 12:00:00? 


At 12:00:00 no more ticks can be added to the 11:59:00 bar. But the 12:00:00 bar doesn't open until the first tick arrives. That might be 12:00:01 or 12:00:03... 


You don't know the final close price of a bar until a new bar starts. Which is why many EAs are coded to trade on the first tick received of a new bar, using the prices of the previous bar.


yes, its good explanation.
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