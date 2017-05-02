Simple Moving Average Crossover Ea request
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dbn01:
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Hello ,
I'm looking everywhere but I couldnt find it.
Strategy Method; Simple Crossover Buy / Sell And Buy Close / Sell Close Eur usd H1 5 Day Moving Average Linear Weighted - Close And 9 Day Moving Average Simple - Close .
I do not want filter stop tp etc ... Only Cross Moving Average strategy,
I Can Do it Lot and Moving Average Day Setting.
THANK YOU .
Example :