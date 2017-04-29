Blank.mq4 for drawing and object placing
dvetri: is it possible somebody to make this Blank.mq4 able to recieve drawings and objects?
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"""Receive drawings and objects" makes no sense.""
sorry for bad endlish.
when I put object manually in this "Blank", the object exists in List of objects but did not appear in "Blank" subwindow and it is invisible.
For example in Momentum indicator, for instance, objects can be placed. Problem here is when indicator moves. Then the object can be hidden.
I know that the people here might not code it for me. I just thought that will be useful to everybody to be able to see all of their own signals in one place.
That is because the min/max of the separate chart are both zero. Add
#property indicator_maximum 100 #property indicator_minimum 0
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