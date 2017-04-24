MACD Adjustable
Akolam: Can anyone help me fix this.
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Dear Friends,
I'm having issues with the MACD_adjustable I installed on my MT4. When attached to any chart it shows a blank window. I find it difficult detecting what the fault is. Can anyone help me fix this. See the screen shot bellow