MACD Adjustable

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Dear Friends,

I'm having issues with the MACD_adjustable I installed on my MT4. When attached to any chart it shows a blank window. I find it difficult detecting what the fault is. Can anyone help me fix this. See the screen shot bellow 

 
Akolam: Can anyone help me fix this.
  1. Do you really expect us to know what a "MACD_adjustable" is, or your exact version?
  2. You are not connected. Either wait or try right click -> refresh.
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