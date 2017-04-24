Please some indicators can't Attach on Chart

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MT4 version 4 build 1065 on Windows 10. last Updated Windows made  big Problem.  I don't know why some of indication can not attach chart.  Help me, please.


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InkedXM_MT4_LI.jpg  1063 kb
 
Payungsak Kongsila:

MT4 version 4 build 1065 on Windows 10. last Updated Windows made  big Problem.  I don't know why some of indication can not attach chart.  Help me, please.


MetaQuotes have released new build to address some issue with Windows 10 Creators Update. If your broker doesn't upgrade, use MetaQuotes demo account to upgrade.


 
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah:

MetaQuotes have released new build to address some issue with Windows 10 Creators Update. If your broker doesn't upgrade, use MetaQuotes demo account to upgrade.



Thk you so much @Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah. I Will try.
 
Payungsak Kongsila:

Thk you so much @Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah. I Will try.


How to force updates - 

1. I just switched to MetaQuotes-Demo account (or create new demo with MetaQuotes-Demo)


2. After that - I waited for few minutes, and close MT4.

3. I open MT4 once again, and update was started.

3. So, I updated my MT4 now:


 

Thk So MUCH. I try 4 Step and MT4 Starting to Update now. I hope MT4 working fine.

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