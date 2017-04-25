How to put Horizontal Line in Rectangle
Use the trend line:
ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_TREND,0,time1,price1,time2,price2);
Taras Slobodyanik:
Use the trend line:
sorry sir i dont understand.. can give me full script sir because i newbie about that.. or can tell me when to put this?
Arif Zulkifli: can give me full script sir because
|You have only three choices: Search for it, learn to code it, or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem.
whroeder1:
|You have only three choices: Search for it, learn to code it, or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem.
tq sir for reply..
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Hello..
Can help me how to put Horizontal Line in Rectangle?? Example if i draw rectangle in mt4 i want rectangle auto with Horizontal Line.. Look attachment for sample..
Thanks for help...