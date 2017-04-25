which kind of indicators is this pics?
That looks like the same indicator with three different color/length settings (Red/10, Blue/20, Black/50.) A variation of 'Support and Resistance' indicator by 'Collector' for MetaTrader 4 in the MQL5 Code Base
I can tell you from my 1st view that this indicator is repainting :) Is not good at all. Try to trade with no indicators or try the default ones. Be with the market, not against it :D
Hi radosa,
This may be very similar to what you are looking for: Price Channel Central - indicator for MetaTrader 4 and this one: Donchian Channel MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
And this is with arrow (I see some arrow on your image): Donchian Channel Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
So, you can search the CodeBase for 'high low channel' or MTF high low channel' for example'
looks like lowest low in x bars, highest high in x bars. x is a variable, you can plot multiple x and overlay.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello everybody
can someone help me and give me name of the indicator on this pics?
Thx