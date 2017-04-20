EA on Gold. Too good to be true?

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Hi,

I have coded a very simple EA to trade on gold. I'm use to code some EA for EURUSD but while back-testing this new one on Gold I have been really surprise by the result.

Usually when coding EA, I focus on reward:risk ratio. This one gives a reward:risk of 10:1 which is... too good to be true :)

I even set a spread of 10 when testing where usually spread on gold is ~2-3.

Well I know that these number are quite bad (profit trades 15%, PF 1.5 :) I need to do adjustment but with a reward/risk of 10:1 it makes profit at the end. So please, what I missing here? Huge commission on trades?

Note: 2 years quotes downloaded with Tickstory. 



 
Gold have spread about 30 - 50 point, try run on demo.
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