EA on Gold. Too good to be true?
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Hi,
I have coded a very simple EA to trade on gold. I'm use to code some EA for EURUSD but while back-testing this new one on Gold I have been really surprise by the result.
Usually when coding EA, I focus on reward:risk ratio. This one gives a reward:risk of 10:1 which is... too good to be true :)
I even set a spread of 10 when testing where usually spread on gold is ~2-3.
Well I know that these number are quite bad (profit trades 15%, PF 1.5 :) I need to do adjustment but with a reward/risk of 10:1 it makes profit at the end. So please, what I missing here? Huge commission on trades?
Note: 2 years quotes downloaded with Tickstory.