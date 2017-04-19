Change 4hour candle graph fron odd to even number
107107TE: The candles in my mt4 begin from odd number how can i change it?
|Candles begin from time (e.g. 00:00, 04:00 ...,) statement makes no sense.
|Candles begin from time (e.g. 00:00, 04:00 ...,) statement makes no sense.
Sory friend, mine begin 01:00, 05:00...
somehow should be change..
Sory friend, mine begin 01:00, 05:00...
somehow should be change..
That will be 01:00 your local time (not the broker's time).
You can't change the time settings in MT4 or MT5.
You can ask your broker if they have another server with a different time zone.
Or try another broker.
Or pay someone to write you code to generate an offline chart (MT4 only... maybe MT5 with the latest build)
Or live with it
-
FX opens 5pm ET Sunday and ends 5pm ET Friday. Some brokers start after (6pm is common/end before (up to 15 minutes) due to low volatility.
Swap is computed 5pm ET. No swap if no open orders at that time.
Brokers use a variety of timezones. Their local time (with or without DST,) GMT/UTC, GMT+2, NY+7.
Only with NY+7 does the broker's 00:00 equals 5pm ET and the start of a daily bar is the start of a new FX day.
GMT brokers, means there is a 1 or 2 hour D1/H4 bar on Sunday (depending on NY DST,) and a short Friday bar.
GMT+2 is close but doesn't adjust for NY DST.
EET is closer except when their DST doesn't match NY's. Last Sunday of March and 1:00 on the last Sunday of October vs second Sunday in March and return at 2:00 a.m. EDT to 1:00 a.m. EST on the first Sunday in November.
Non-NY+7, means the chart daily bar overlaps the start, and converting broker time to NY time requires broker to GMT to NY timezone conversions.
- If you search the web you will find differing answers. Those are all wrong (half the year) because they do not take NY DST into account (or that it changed in 2007 [important when testing history.])
That will be 01:00 your local time (not the broker's time).
You can't change the time settings in MT4 or MT5.
You can ask your broker if they have another server with a different time zone.
Or try another broker.
Or pay someone to write you code to generate an offline chart (MT4 only... maybe MT5 with the latest build)
Or live with it
That will be 01:00 your local time (not the broker's time).
You can't change the time settings in MT4 or MT5.
You can ask your broker if they have another server with a different time zone.
Or try another broker.
Or pay someone to write you code to generate an offline chart (MT4 only... maybe MT5 with the latest build)
Or live with it
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The candles in my mt4 begin from odd number how can i change it?
Thank you