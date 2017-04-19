Can I use a Keyboard input to test?

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Hi: I need to test some math equations before moving on to the bigger picture. Can I use a keyboard input and a text output for testing? 
 

Yes, you can use OBJ_EDIT or even just keydown chart events but if you are only looking at checking some equations doing all that can be more effort than it is worth.

Use a simple script to check your equations and just drag it onto your chart to test the result.

Change your numbers / equations, hit compile and drag onto a chart again.

#property strict

void OnStart()
  {
   Print(MyEquation(12.3,1.4));
  }

double MyEquation(double x, double y)
  {
   return(pow(x,y));  
  }


 
Thank you for the prompt and detailed reply!
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