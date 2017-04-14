(Help me) meaning of column "ID" in MT5

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Please tell me meaning of column "ID" in MT5.

I searched about it on the internet, docs guide. But i can't see any of my search results.

Thank you very much!!!


 
Tran Chinh:

Please tell me meaning of column "ID" in MT5.

I searched about it on the internet, docs guide. But i can't see any of my search results.

Thank you very much!!!


Where Can I View Current Open Positions?

ID — the order ID in an external trading system.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Where Can I View Current Open Positions?

ID — the order ID in an external trading system.

Thank you very much!!!
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