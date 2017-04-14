(Help me) meaning of column "ID" in MT5
Tran Chinh:
I searched about it on the internet, docs guide. But i can't see any of my search results.
Thank you very much!!!
Please tell me meaning of column "ID" in MT5.
I searched about it on the internet, docs guide. But i can't see any of my search results.
Thank you very much!!!
Where Can I View Current Open Positions?
ID — the order ID in an external trading system.
Vladimir Karputov:Thank you very much!!!
ID — the order ID in an external trading system.
Where Can I View Current Open Positions?
ID — the order ID in an external trading system.
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Please tell me meaning of column "ID" in MT5.
I searched about it on the internet, docs guide. But i can't see any of my search results.
Thank you very much!!!