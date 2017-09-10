'No loss' recovery netting system
I´ve developed a recovery system for manual trading, based on MT4. It uses the stop loss distance to create a recovery-zone, even if there are multple positions. It decides itself how to manage the position. It does rebuys as well as turns.
The stop loss is used to figure out the range, and when the stop loss is moved during the recovering process or the position size is changed, it recalibrates itself.
The graph shows a automated strategy, a simple ATR-Breakout. One time without Trade-Recovery, one time with. But actually its not made for automated trading, because a robot cannot recognize side-ranges that easy as our eyes can. And of course, the best exit is set manually anyway. Currently I do some live-tests and yes, it seems to work and most times it does not need more than 3-4 operations.
What do you think?
nice story, beautiful pics!
Sorry, but the Trading Robot is more efficient than human.
Because who wants to watch 24/5 the market on multiple charts and make the right decitions!?
That's not possible for human!
This approach is related to hedging, I am quite pessimistic that it will work in the long run, yes it may work for a few months but beyond that will be a big question mark, I have tried may many hedging approach before it works fine at the start only to eat up your capital slowly in the long run. A well plan martingale will likely work compare to this approach, I guess, just an opinion.
Seems like sure fire strategy
I thinks the right phrase is "holy grail" not "holly grail"
It does not matter because it is nothing with religion.
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I´ve developed a recovery system for manual trading, based on MT4. It uses the stop loss distance to create a recovery-zone, even if there are multple positions. It decides itself how to manage the position. It does rebuys as well as turns.
The stop loss is used to figure out the range, and when the stop loss is moved during the recovering process or the position size is changed, it recalibrates itself.
The graph shows a automated strategy, a simple ATR-Breakout. One time without Trade-Recovery, one time with. But actually its not made for automated trading, because a robot cannot recognize side-ranges that easy as our eyes can. And of course, the best exit is set manually anyway. Currently I do some live-tests and yes, it seems to work and most times it does not need more than 3-4 operations.
What do you think?