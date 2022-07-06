change the broker in a existing subscription
Ruben Bataller:
I payed for the subscription << signal name removed by moderator >> with broker << broker name removed by moderator >> but I have problems with this broker because our bank does not allow make a deposit with they, so finally I was decide change the broker, but I don’t know how I should do it :(
Exists any way to change the broker in a existing subscription?
Thanks!
You cannot change your account in a signal subscription, but you can ask for a refund from Service Desk (left side in your Profile's options) and then subscribe again with your new account.
Be careful, don't unsubscribe because you will loose your payment, you only have to ask for a refund.
In same acount
You can move your signal subscription to another trading account nowadays, but only once a week:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
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Exists any way to change the broker in a existing subscription?
Thanks!