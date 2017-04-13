News Filter without DLL
Hello
I recall seeing someone posting how you can create a news filter indicator without the need to use DLL Imports.
I am unable to locate it.
Is anyone able to post the link to that post?
Thank you
Are you sure? I imagine you would have to use WebRequest, which can't be used in indicators because it's synchronous.
Are you sure? I imagine you would have to use WebRequest, which can't be used in indicators because it's synchronous.
Maybe it was an expert advisor.
So you have your answer
I found in CodeBase: News EA Template without DLL - expert for MetaTrader 4
I think Sergey deserves a finders fee... how about 10%?
I found in CodeBase: News EA Template without DLL - expert for MetaTrader 4
Thank you Sergey.
How much will you resell it ?
Hi Alain
I am not reselling it.
I modified that code to develop an EA tool which can be placed in an external chart and dissable external EAs on other charts or close trades with given magic numbers during the news times.
I have uploaded it as a free product and waiting for it to be approved.
I believe it is something a lot of traders will like as they quite often ask for news filters in their EAs that are not there.
I came up with the idea and remember seeing that EA in the codebase to link it to it,but I was unable to track it down.
Thanks for Sergey who is always there.
I must commend you on your charitable actions. That is most heartening because your last (and only) free offering appears to have been in 2014.
Does this mean we will see more free contributions from you in the foreseeable future?
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Hello
I recall seeing someone posting how you can create a news filter indicator without the need to use DLL Imports.
I am unable to locate it.
Is anyone able to post the link to that post?
Thank you