Demo version of expert advisor

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I cannot find any docu about compiling expert adivsor in demo version? How do I create a demo version of EA or Indicator?
 
Yong Zheng:
I cannot find any docu about compiling expert adivsor in demo version? How do I create a demo version of EA or Indicator?

Please clarify "demo version". Is can be used for a limited period or can only be used on demo accounts?
 
Bheka Mchunu:

Please clarify "demo version". Is can be used for a limited period or can only be used on demo accounts?

Here is a screenshot of a demo version. it is the about Tab of a demo EA. 


  
if (!IsTesting()) return;
 
Yong Zheng:

Here is a screenshot of a demo version. it is the about Tab of a demo EA. 


You can't compile such version yourself, it's done automatically for Market's products.
 
Alain Verleyen:
You can't compile such version yourself, it's done automatically for Market's products.

Does it mean. Source code must provide to metaquotes and they compile it into demo version for me?
 
Yong Zheng:

Does it mean. Source code must provide to metaquotes and they compile it into demo version for me?
No. You provide ex4 or ex5 and they add an extra "layer" to it.
 
Alain Verleyen:
No. You provide ex4 or ex5 and they add an extra "layer" to it.

Thx for your nicely reply.
 
Alain Verleyen:
No. You provide ex4 or ex5 and they add an extra "layer" to it.
what about the rental version is there any codes from the programmer or like the demo and how?
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