Demo version of expert advisor
I cannot find any docu about compiling expert adivsor in demo version? How do I create a demo version of EA or Indicator?
- Creating a .DLL for an Expert Advisor
- iLowest
- Expert Advisors MT4
Yong Zheng:
I cannot find any docu about compiling expert adivsor in demo version? How do I create a demo version of EA or Indicator?
I cannot find any docu about compiling expert adivsor in demo version? How do I create a demo version of EA or Indicator?
Please clarify "demo version". Is can be used for a limited period or can only be used on demo accounts?
Bheka Mchunu:
Please clarify "demo version". Is can be used for a limited period or can only be used on demo accounts?
Please clarify "demo version". Is can be used for a limited period or can only be used on demo accounts?
Here is a screenshot of a demo version. it is the about Tab of a demo EA.
if (!IsTesting()) return;
Yong Zheng:No. You provide ex4 or ex5 and they add an extra "layer" to it.
Does it mean. Source code must provide to metaquotes and they compile it into demo version for me?
Does it mean. Source code must provide to metaquotes and they compile it into demo version for me?
Alain Verleyen:
No. You provide ex4 or ex5 and they add an extra "layer" to it.
No. You provide ex4 or ex5 and they add an extra "layer" to it.
Thx for your nicely reply.
Alain Verleyen:what about the rental version is there any codes from the programmer or like the demo and how?
No. You provide ex4 or ex5 and they add an extra "layer" to it.
No. You provide ex4 or ex5 and they add an extra "layer" to it.
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