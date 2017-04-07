OBJ_RECTANGLE Color Problem!

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Hello, I have a little problem with superimposed color rectangles. Only when these objects are overlapped area becomes black, how can I solve?


// 1° Rectangle
ObjectCreate("Zon1",OBJ_RECTANGLE,0,Time[0],price1,iTime(0,TF,index1),iHigh(0,TF,index1));
ObjectSet   ("Zon1",OBJPROP_COLOR,Brown); 

// 2° Rectangle
ObjectCreate("Zon2",OBJ_RECTANGLE,0,Time[0],price2,iTime(0,TF,index2),iHigh(0,TF,index2));
ObjectSet   ("Zon2",OBJPROP_COLOR,Brown); 

// 3° Rectangle
ObjectCreate("Zon3",OBJ_RECTANGLE,0,Time[0],price3,iTime(0,TF,index3),iHigh(0,TF,index3));
ObjectSet   ("Zon3",OBJPROP_COLOR,Brown);
 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/159329
Object overlapping color problem
Object overlapping color problem
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Hi I have seen If two object crossed with each other then the cross section get white or in other color. Is there any way to avoid that...
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