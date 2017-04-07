OBJ_RECTANGLE Color Problem!
Object overlapping color problem
- www.mql5.com
Hi I have seen If two object crossed with each other then the cross section get white or in other color. Is there any way to avoid that...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello, I have a little problem with superimposed color rectangles. Only when these objects are overlapped area becomes black, how can I solve?